How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 12

Four games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the St. John’s Red Storm and the UConn Huskies.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. John’s Red Storm at No. 5 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SNY

Arizona Wildcats at No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

