Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 12
Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks’ (26-28) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Wednesday, February 12 game against the New York Knicks (34-18, four injured players) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Knicks suffered a 131-104 loss to the Celtics. In the Knicks’ loss, Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-high 36 points (adding zero rebounds and five assists).
The Hawks are coming off of a 112-106 win over the Magic in their most recent game on Monday. Trae Young recorded 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Hawks.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|16.4
|4.7
|2
|Pacome Dadiet
|SG
|Out
|Toe
|1.5
|1
|0.4
|Josh Hart
|SG
|Probable
|Knee
|14.4
|9.6
|5.7
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Day-To-Day
|Knee
|8.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Day-To-Day
|Back
|6.9
|2.7
|2.7
|Clint Capela
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Undisclosed
|9.4
|9
|1.2
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: FDSSE
