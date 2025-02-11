Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 12 Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks’ (26-28) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Wednesday, February 12 game against the New York Knicks (34-18, four injured players) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Knicks suffered a 131-104 loss to the Celtics. In the Knicks’ loss, Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-high 36 points (adding zero rebounds and five assists).

The Hawks are coming off of a 112-106 win over the Magic in their most recent game on Monday. Trae Young recorded 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Hawks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle OG Anunoby SF Questionable Foot 16.4 4.7 2 Pacome Dadiet SG Out Toe 1.5 1 0.4 Josh Hart SG Probable Knee 14.4 9.6 5.7

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Larry Nance Jr. PF Day-To-Day Knee 8.5 4.3 1.6 Vit Krejci PG Day-To-Day Back 6.9 2.7 2.7 Clint Capela C Day-To-Day Undisclosed 9.4 9 1.2 Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

