NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 12

The matchups in a Wednesday NBA lineup sure to please include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 12

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pacers -9.5

Pacers -9.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 10.3 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)

Over (230.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN

MNMT and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Magic -11.5

Magic -11.5 Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 7.5 points)

Magic (Projected to win by 7.5 points) Total: 204.5 points

204.5 points Total Pick: Over (214.2 total projected points)

Over (214.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE

FDSFL and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Celtics -8.5

Celtics -8.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.9 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.9 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)

Over (226.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -2.5

76ers -2.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.5 total projected points)

Over (219.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Knicks -8.5

Knicks -8.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 9.4 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 9.4 points) Total: 241.5 points

241.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.1 total projected points)

Over (232.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -13.5

Cavaliers -13.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 10.8 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 10.8 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet

FDSOH and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -6.5

Pistons -6.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)

Over (231.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.6 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 5.6 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports

NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 17.1 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)

Over (221.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSUN

FDSOK and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves -6.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.7 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)

Over (223.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW

FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 10.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)

Over (224.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and AZFamily

SCHN and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Nuggets -11.5

Nuggets -11.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.7 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.7 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)

Over (230.3 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA

KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -8.5

Lakers -8.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)

Over (228.3 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

SportsNet LA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -4.5

Warriors -4.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers -4.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.5 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.5 points) Total: 237.5 points

237.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.7 total projected points)

Over (228.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSE

KTLA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

