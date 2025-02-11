NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 12
Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The matchups in a Wednesday NBA lineup sure to please include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 12
Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -9.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 10.3 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Magic -11.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 7.5 points)
- Total: 204.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (214.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Celtics -8.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.9 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and CWSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Knicks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 9.4 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -13.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 10.8 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pistons -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.1 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 5.6 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.1 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Timberwolves -6.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.7 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSWI, and WMLW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Nuggets -11.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 12.7 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -8.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -4.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 4.7 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Clippers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
