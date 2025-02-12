Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, February 12
Published 3:22 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The Arizona State Sun Devils versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders is one of many compelling options on Wednesday in college basketball play — suggested picks against the spread for 10 games are available in this article.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Arizona State +15.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 11.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-15.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Holy Cross +3.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Holy Cross by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colgate (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida State +7.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 3.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Ole Miss -4.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Ole Miss by 8.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss (-4.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: George Washington +9.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: VCU Rams at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: VCU by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-9.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Temple -7.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Temple by 10.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Temple (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Louisville -6.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Louisville by 9.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Stanford +1.5 vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Stanford by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia Tech (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure +2.5 vs. Rhode Island
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Rhode Island Rams
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Rhode Island by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rhode Island (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Iowa +5.5 vs. Rutgers
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 12
- Computer Projection: Rutgers by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Rutgers (-5.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.