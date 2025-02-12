How to Watch the Knicks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12 Published 4:47 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-28) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (35-18) on February 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs on MSG and FDSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG, FDSSE

MSG, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

New York is 26-7 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 23rd.

The Knicks score just 0.8 fewer points per game (117.8) than the Hawks give up (118.6).

When New York puts up more than 118.6 points, it is 22-4.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.2% from the field, 1.1% lower than the 47.3% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has compiled an 18-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at 14th.

The Hawks put up an average of 116.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 111.8 the Knicks allow.

When it scores more than 111.8 points, Atlanta is 22-15.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are scoring 118.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 117 points per contest.

New York is ceding 111.4 points per game this season at home, which is 0.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (112.3).

When playing at home, the Knicks are sinking 12.8 three-pointers per game, which is the same number they are averaging in road games. They own a worse three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to away from home (37.6%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 116.9 points per game, compared to 115.6 on the road. But they’re not as good defensively, giving up 119 points per game at home, and 118.2 on the road.

Atlanta allows 119 points per game at home, and 118.2 away.

The Hawks average 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (28.9) than away (29.4).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mitchell Robinson Out Ankle OG Anunoby Day-To-Day Foot Pacome Dadiet Day-To-Day Toe

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder

