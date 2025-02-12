Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 12 Published 6:16 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-28) are underdogs (+8.5) for an attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (35-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on MSG and FDSSE.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Knicks 121 – Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)

Knicks (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-9.8)

Knicks (-9.8) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.2

The Knicks’ .528 ATS win percentage (28-25-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .481 mark (26-28-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 55.6% of the time. That’s more often than New York covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (44.4%).

New York’s games have gone over the total 60.4% of the time this season (32 out of 53), which is more often than Atlanta’s games have (31 out of 54).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 33-14, a better mark than the Hawks have recorded (17-18) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks are ceding 111.8 points per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really shined offensively, putting up 117.8 points per contest (fifth-best).

With 41.1 rebounds allowed per game, New York ranks best in the league. It ranks 23rd in the league by grabbing 43.1 rebounds per contest.

The Knicks are putting up 27.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 10th in the NBA in 2024-25.

New York is forcing 13.5 turnovers per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 12 turnovers per contest (third-best).

With a 37.5% three-point percentage this season, the Knicks are fifth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by making 12.8 three-pointers per contest.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are eighth in the league in points scored (116.1 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (118.6).

Atlanta collects 44.9 rebounds per game and give up 44.8 boards, ranking 10th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 29.2 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.2 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (15.9 per game).

The Hawks make 13 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 17th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

