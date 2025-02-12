LSU vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, February 25 Published 4:03 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) meet a fellow SEC team, the LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC), on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via SEC Network.

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

LSU Stat Tennessee 77.0 Points For 74.3 72.3 Points Against 59.9 45.7% Field Goal % 45.1% 40.7% Opponent Field Goal % 36.7% 31.0% Three Point % 33.8% 31.9% Opponent Three Point % 27.5%

LSU’s Top Players

Camryn Carter leads the Tigers in points and assists. He averages 17.0 points per game while adding 2.7 assists.

LSU is led in rebounds by Corey Chest’s 7.4 per game.

The Tigers are led by Carter from beyond the arc. He hits 2.4 shots from deep per game.

LSU’s steals leader is Jordan Sears, who grabs 1.6 per game. Daimion Collins leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks an outing.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier outpaced his teammates on the Volunteers scoring front by putting up 17.4 points per game. He adds 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game this season.

The Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists are Igor Milicic Jr. (8.0 rebounds per game) and Zakai Zeigler (7.5 assists per game).

Lanier makes more threes per game than any other member of the Volunteers, cashing in 3.4 treys per game.

Tennessee’s Zeigler has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and Felix Okpara is first in blocks with 1.8 per game.

LSU Schedule

Tennessee Schedule

