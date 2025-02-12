NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks Picks for February 12 Published 4:33 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (26-28) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks (35-18) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and FDSSE.

If you want to make an informed wager on Wednesday’s game, check out the best bets available in this article (according to our computer predictions).

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and FDSSE

Knicks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)

Against the spread, New York is 28-25-0 this season.

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 26-28-0.

Against the spread as 8.5-point favorites or more, the Knicks are 8-10.

The Hawks are 5-4 as 8.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (241.5)





In 16 games this season, the Knicks and their opponents have gone over 241.5 total points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 241.5 points in 18 of 54 games this season.

New York has had an average of 225.7 points in its games this season, 15.8 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta’s games this season have had an average of 234.8 points, 6.7 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Knicks score the eighth-most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the fifth-most.

The Knicks are the NBA’s 13th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 28th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-325)

This season, the Knicks have been favored 47 times and won 33, or 70.2%, of those games.

The Hawks have been victorious in 17, or 48.6%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won 15 of its 22 games, or 68.2%, when favored by at least -325 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +260 or better on the moneyline.

The Knicks have a 76.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

