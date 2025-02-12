NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 13 Published 10:16 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans square off for one of many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the important games today below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 13

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: NBCS-CA and Gulf Coast Sports

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN, and WFAA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC

