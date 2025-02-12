Ranch Rodeo returns Feb. 15 Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

The Walters State Ag Club Invitational Ranch Rodeo returns to the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine on Feb. 15.

Teams of professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in farm-related tasks including team roping, barrel racing, wild cow milking and the cowhide race.

Young future rodeo stars can get in on the action with cowhands aged 2-4 participating in the stick horse race and cowhands aged 5-10 participating in the calf ribbon chase. Everyone can participate in the egg toss.

The Ranch Rodeo is part of the Walters State Ag Club Winter Horse Series and grew out of an event management class for Walters State agriculture students. Students gain valuable experience and have the chance to meet and work with agriculture businesses and leaders throughout the region. Over $100,000 in scholarship funds have been raised since the series began.

Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students 7-17. Children six and under are admitted free. Events like the stick horse race carry a small fee. For more information, contact Misty Peters, associate professor of agriculture, at Misty.Peters@ws.edu.