Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, February 13 Published 11:11 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2025

There are two games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Maryland 76, Nebraska 72

Maryland 76, Nebraska 72 Projected Favorite: Maryland by 3.4 points

Maryland by 3.4 points Pick ATS: Maryland (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Florida Bulls vs. No. 14 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 82, South Florida 70

Memphis 82, South Florida 70 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 11.5 points

Memphis by 11.5 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

