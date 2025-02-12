Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, February 13

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, February 13

There are two games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Maryland 76, Nebraska 72
  • Projected Favorite: Maryland by 3.4 points
  • Pick ATS: Maryland (+1.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln, Nebraska
  • Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Florida Bulls vs. No. 14 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Memphis 82, South Florida 70
  • Projected Favorite: Memphis by 11.5 points
  • Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Yuengling Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 13

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 13

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 12

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 12

