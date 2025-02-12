Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, February 12 Published 3:11 am Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes five games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those games is the California Golden Bears squaring off against the Duke Blue Devils. Continue scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Villanova Wildcats vs. No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 74, Villanova 70

St. John’s 74, Villanova 70 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 3.9 points

St. John’s by 3.9 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (-3.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Villanova-St. John’s spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Location: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 76, South Carolina 67

Ole Miss 76, South Carolina 67 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 8.3 points

Ole Miss by 8.3 points Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-4.5)

Bet on the South Carolina-Ole Miss spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Arizona State 68

Texas Tech 79, Arizona State 68 Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 11.0 points

Texas Tech by 11.0 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+15.5)

Bet on the Texas Tech-Arizona State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. California Golden Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 84, Cal 62

Duke 84, Cal 62 Projected Favorite: Duke by 22.1 points

Duke by 22.1 points Pick ATS: Cal (+23.5)

Bet on the Duke-Cal spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Missouri Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Missouri 79, Oklahoma 72

Missouri 79, Oklahoma 72 Projected Favorite: Missouri by 6.6 points

Missouri by 6.6 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+8.5)

Bet on the Missouri-Oklahoma spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: