Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, February 14
Published 7:22 pm Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Quinnipiac Bobcats versus the Sacred Heart Pioneers is a game to see on the Friday college basketball slate that features plenty of thrilling contests. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Sacred Heart +2.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Sacred Heart Pioneers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Quinnipiac by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Peter’s -4.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Saint Peter’s Peacocks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Saint Peter’s by 6.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Peter’s (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kent State -5.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kent State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Green Bay +6.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Northern Kentucky Norse at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Northern Kentucky by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UCLA -1.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 2.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Yale -17.5 vs. Pennsylvania
- Matchup: Pennsylvania Quakers at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Yale by 18.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Yale (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Jose State +5.5 vs. Nevada
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Nevada by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nevada (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Milwaukee -5.5 vs. Wright State
- Matchup: Wright State Raiders at Milwaukee Panthers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Milwaukee by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Milwaukee (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cornell -6.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Cornell Big Red at Harvard Crimson
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Cornell by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cornell (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Manhattan +2.5 vs. Merrimack
- Matchup: Merrimack Warriors at Manhattan Jaspers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 14
- Computer Projection: Merrimack by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Merrimack (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.