Heat vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 26

Published 5:19 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Miami Heat (25-27) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Kaseya Center
  • Favorite:

Heat vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Heat Hawks
109.8 Points Avg. 116.7
110.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1
45.3% Field Goal % 46.3%
36.2% Three Point % 34.8%

Heat’s Top Players

  • Tyler Herro contributes with 23.5 points per game while adding 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
  • Bam Adebayo is responsible for 16.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
  • Herro is the top active three-point shooter for the Heat, knocking down 3.7 per game.
  • Adebayo averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.7 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.
  • Young hits 2.9 threes per game.
  • Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game are important to the Hawks’ defensive performance.

Heat Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/12 Thunder L 115-101 Away +14.5
2/13 Mavericks Away
2/21 Raptors Away
2/23 Bucks Away
2/24 Hawks Away
2/26 Hawks Home
2/28 Pacers Home
3/2 Knicks Home
3/3 Wizards Home
3/5 Cavaliers Away
3/7 Timberwolves Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/10 Magic W 112-106 Away +6.5
2/12 Knicks L 149-148 Away +8.5
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home

