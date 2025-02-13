Heat vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 26 Published 5:19 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

The Miami Heat (25-27) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSUN and FDSSE

FDSSUN and FDSSE Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Favorite: –

Heat vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Heat Hawks 109.8 Points Avg. 116.7 110.6 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1 45.3% Field Goal % 46.3% 36.2% Three Point % 34.8%

Heat’s Top Players

Tyler Herro contributes with 23.5 points per game while adding 5.6 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Bam Adebayo is responsible for 16.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Herro is the top active three-point shooter for the Heat, knocking down 3.7 per game.

Adebayo averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.7 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 3.2 rebounds per contest.

This season, Clint Capela has a statline of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds per game.

Young hits 2.9 threes per game.

Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game are important to the Hawks’ defensive performance.

Heat Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/12 Thunder L 115-101 Away +14.5 2/13 Mavericks – Away – 2/21 Raptors – Away – 2/23 Bucks – Away – 2/24 Hawks – Away – 2/26 Hawks – Home – 2/28 Pacers – Home – 3/2 Knicks – Home – 3/3 Wizards – Home – 3/5 Cavaliers – Away – 3/7 Timberwolves – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/10 Magic W 112-106 Away +6.5 2/12 Knicks L 149-148 Away +8.5 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home –

