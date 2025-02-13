How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13 Published 7:15 am Thursday, February 13, 2025

The Auburn Tigers (12-12) travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers (17-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

If you want to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On offense the Tigers are the 113th-ranked team in the nation (69.0 points per game). On defense they are 120th (61.8 points allowed per game).

Tennessee is allowing 31.0 boards per game this season (151st-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 38.3 rebounds per game (11th-best).

This season the Tigers are ranked 127th in college basketball in assists at 14.0 per game.

Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the country by forcing 21.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 97th in college basketball by committing 14.2 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 19th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are ranked 89th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

With 4.8 threes conceded per game, Tennessee ranks 37th in the nation. It is allowing a 27.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 40th in college basketball.

The Tigers attempt 19.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 14.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 80.8% of their shots, with 85.6% of their makes coming from there.

Auburn 2024-25 Stats

With 69.0 points scored per game and 61.8 points conceded, the Tigers are 113th in the nation on offense and 120th on defense.

On the glass, Auburn is 261st in college basketball in rebounds (30.5 per game). It is 26th in rebounds allowed (27.4 per game).

With 14.0 assists per game, the Tigers are 127th in college basketball.

In 2024-25, Auburn is 227th in college basketball in turnovers committed (16.2 per game) and 21st-best in turnovers forced (20.0).

The Tigers are the 19th-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers made (3.8 per game) and 89th in 3-point percentage (33.5%).

Auburn is 37th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 224th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.7%).

The Tigers attempt 19.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 80.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 14.4% of the Tigers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 85.6% are 2-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 23 17.5 6.0 3.2 3.2 0.8 1.0 Ruby Whitehorn 23 13.1 4.5 1.7 1.0 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 21 12.4 2.9 1.5 1.0 0.1 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 23 11.3 6.0 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 Samara Spencer 23 10.5 3.7 5.1 1.3 0.1 2.0

Auburn’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Deyona Gaston 23 21.9 6.9 1.0 1.2 1.1 0.1 Taliah Scott 3 20.3 5.0 2.0 2.0 0.3 5.3 Yuting Deng 6 10.0 2.0 0.3 0.7 0.2 2.0 Celia Sumbane 24 8.3 5.0 1.3 1.4 0.4 0.7 Taylen Collins 22 8.2 5.5 2.1 1.1 0.5 0.0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET

Auburn’s Upcoming Schedule

February 13 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Vanderbilt at 4:00 PM ET

February 23 at Alabama at 5:00 PM ET

February 27 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET

March 2 vs. Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET

