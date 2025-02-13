How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13
Published 7:15 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
The Auburn Tigers (12-12) travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers (17-6) after dropping five road games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
If you want to watch this game, you can watch it on SEC Network +.
Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- On offense the Tigers are the 113th-ranked team in the nation (69.0 points per game). On defense they are 120th (61.8 points allowed per game).
- Tennessee is allowing 31.0 boards per game this season (151st-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 38.3 rebounds per game (11th-best).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 127th in college basketball in assists at 14.0 per game.
- Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the country by forcing 21.3 turnovers per game. It ranks 97th in college basketball by committing 14.2 turnovers per contest.
- Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 19th-worst in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (3.8). They are ranked 89th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.
- With 4.8 threes conceded per game, Tennessee ranks 37th in the nation. It is allowing a 27.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 40th in college basketball.
- The Tigers attempt 19.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 14.4% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempt 80.8% of their shots, with 85.6% of their makes coming from there.
Auburn 2024-25 Stats
- With 69.0 points scored per game and 61.8 points conceded, the Tigers are 113th in the nation on offense and 120th on defense.
- On the glass, Auburn is 261st in college basketball in rebounds (30.5 per game). It is 26th in rebounds allowed (27.4 per game).
- With 14.0 assists per game, the Tigers are 127th in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, Auburn is 227th in college basketball in turnovers committed (16.2 per game) and 21st-best in turnovers forced (20.0).
- The Tigers are the 19th-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers made (3.8 per game) and 89th in 3-point percentage (33.5%).
- Auburn is 37th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (4.8 per game) and 224th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.7%).
- The Tigers attempt 19.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 80.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 14.4% of the Tigers’ buckets are 3-pointers, and 85.6% are 2-pointers.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|23
|17.5
|6.0
|3.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1.0
|Ruby Whitehorn
|23
|13.1
|4.5
|1.7
|1.0
|0.4
|0.8
|Jewel Spear
|21
|12.4
|2.9
|1.5
|1.0
|0.1
|2.6
|Lazaria Spearman
|23
|11.3
|6.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0.5
|0.7
|Samara Spencer
|23
|10.5
|3.7
|5.1
|1.3
|0.1
|2.0
Auburn’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Deyona Gaston
|23
|21.9
|6.9
|1.0
|1.2
|1.1
|0.1
|Taliah Scott
|3
|20.3
|5.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.3
|5.3
|Yuting Deng
|6
|10.0
|2.0
|0.3
|0.7
|0.2
|2.0
|Celia Sumbane
|24
|8.3
|5.0
|1.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.7
|Taylen Collins
|22
|8.2
|5.5
|2.1
|1.1
|0.5
|0.0
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET
- February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET
- February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET
- February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET
- February 27 at Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET
- March 2 vs. Georgia at 12:00 PM ET
Auburn’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 13 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET
- February 16 vs. Vanderbilt at 4:00 PM ET
- February 23 at Alabama at 5:00 PM ET
- February 27 at Georgia at 6:00 PM ET
- March 2 vs. Mississippi State at 3:00 PM ET
