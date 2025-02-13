How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 13
Published 12:14 am Thursday, February 13, 2025
Top-25 teams will take the court across two games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Maryland Terrapins playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 25 Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Memphis Tigers at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
