Tennessee vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 13 Published 2:16 pm Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday’s game between the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (17-6) and the Auburn Tigers (12-12) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-64 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on February 13.

According to our computer prediction, Auburn is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 16.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 145.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -16.5

Tennessee -16.5 Point total: 145.5

Tennessee vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 81, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Auburn (+16.5)

Auburn (+16.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread so far this season is 8-6-0, and Auburn’s is 6-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 5-9-0 and the Tigers are 5-5-0. The two teams score an average of 159 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests, while Auburn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 19.7 points per game (scoring 90 points per game to rank second in college basketball while allowing 70.3 per contest to rank 306th in college basketball) and have a +452 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.3 boards on average. It collects 38.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31 per contest.

Tennessee makes 5.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.7 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.8.

The Volunteers rank 17th in college basketball with 97.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 89th in college basketball defensively with 75.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 7.1 per game, committing 14.2 (97th in college basketball) while its opponents average 21.3.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 69 points per game (113th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (120th in college basketball). They have a +174 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Auburn is 261st in the country at 30.5 rebounds per game. That’s 3.1 more than the 27.4 its opponents average.

Auburn connects on 3.8 three-pointers per game (340th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (88th in college basketball), compared to the 4.8 its opponents make, shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Auburn has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16.2 (227th in college basketball) while forcing 20 (21st in college basketball).

