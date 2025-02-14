How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Published 8:14 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ranked squads are on the Saturday college basketball schedule in 15 games, including the Auburn Tigers taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 23 Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers at No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

No. 6 Houston Cougars at No. 13 Arizona Wildcats

No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones

Stanford Cardinal at No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 3 Florida Gators

No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks at Utah Utes

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

