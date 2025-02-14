Millard Bobby Cole, 82

Published 8:46 am Friday, February 14, 2025

Millard Bobby Cole, age 82, of New Tazewell, passed away at home on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Bobby was saved at Carrs Branch Baptist Church at a young age. He served in the Army for thirty years and retired as First Sergeant. After retiring from the Army, he worked at the post office and TDOT.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Quentin Cole. Sisters, Betty Smith and Jane Killion. Sister-in-law, Betty Ruth Beason.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Peggy June Cole. His daughter, Michelle Cole Curtis and son, Byron (Janie) Cole. Four grandchildren, Caitlin Curtis, Amanda Curtis, Tommy Lee Curtis, and Rachel Cole (Tony Earl). Seven greatgrandchildren, Bryce, Erin, Alayne, Benjamin, Olivia, Alden, and Ryker. Sister, Darlene (Frank) Wright. His best dog, Mickey. As well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 3, 2025 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM with a funeral to follow at 7:00 in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 12:00 PM in the Shoffner Cemetery in Sharps Chapel. Anyone wishing to ride in procession to the cemetery needs to meet at Coffey Funeral Home by 11:00 AM.

Officiating: Rev. Lance Barnard;

Reading of obituary: Jeff Seals;

Singers: Savannah Cole and Erin Bailey;

Pallbearers: Larry Neely, Don Smith, Tony Earl, Brian Johnson, Daniel Cole, Frank Wright, Brock Ellison.

Honorary Pallbearers: Ronnie Beason, Bob Cole, Wayne Lee