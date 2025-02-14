Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 15 Published 1:20 pm Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday’s game that pits the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 15.

Based on our computer prediction, Vanderbilt projects to cover the 12.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The total is listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -12.5

Tennessee -12.5 Point total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -1099, Vanderbilt +680

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+12.5)

Vanderbilt (+12.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)

Tennessee has gone 15-10-0 against the spread, while Vanderbilt’s ATS record this season is 15-9-0. The Volunteers are 9-16-0 and the Commodores are 12-12-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams score 154.9 points per game, 17.4 more points than this matchup’s total. In the last 10 contests, Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Vanderbilt has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 74.3 points per game (179th in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per outing (fourth in college basketball). They have a +361 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.2 boards. It is grabbing 35 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.8 per contest.

Tennessee connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (109th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (176th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per game its opponents make at a 27.5% rate.

The Volunteers score 99.5 points per 100 possessions (93rd in college basketball), while giving up 80.2 points per 100 possessions (third in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (66th in college basketball action), 1.4 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (180th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (posting 80.6 points per game, 39th in college basketball, and allowing 72.2 per outing, 200th in college basketball) and have a +201 scoring differential.

Vanderbilt pulls down 31.6 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball), compared to the 32 of its opponents.

Vanderbilt knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 7.6. It shoots 32.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 37.1%.

Vanderbilt has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.5 per game (21st in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (25th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: