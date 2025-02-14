Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Saturday, February 15
Published 6:11 pm Friday, February 14, 2025
The Auburn Tigers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team in action. Looking for ATS picks? You’ve come to the right place.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 76, Arkansas 67
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 8.3 points
- Pick ATS: Arkansas (+8.5)
Bet on the Texas A&M-Arkansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Reed Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 23 Clemson Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Clemson 74, Florida State 72
- Projected Favorite: Clemson by 2.6 points
- Pick ATS: Florida State (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 78, Vanderbilt 66
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 11.9 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 16 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Wisconsin 72
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 4.9 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 6 Houston Cougars
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 72, Arizona 70
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 2.3 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Oklahoma State 70
- Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 9.3 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 21 Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Missouri 74, Georgia 72
- Projected Favorite: Missouri by 1.9 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 1 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Auburn 80
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 1.2 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Cincinnati 66
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 9.9 points
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Duke Blue Devils vs. Stanford Cardinal
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 80, Stanford 62
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 18.1 points
- Pick ATS: Stanford (+20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Mississippi State 71
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 6.3 points
- Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. No. 11 Michigan State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Illinois 78, Michigan State 74
- Projected Favorite: Illinois by 4.3 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns vs. No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 79, Texas 76
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 2.7 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 81, South Carolina 64
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 16.7 points
- Pick ATS: Florida (-16.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Utes vs. No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 76, Utah 69
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 7.1 points
- Pick ATS: Utah (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.