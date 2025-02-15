Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, February 16
Published 7:22 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025
The matchups on the Sunday college basketball schedule for which we have suggested picks against the spread include the Nebraska Cornhuskers squaring off against the Northwestern Wildcats at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Northwestern +1.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-1.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Louisville -6.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Louisville by 8.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisville (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Creighton +6.5 vs. St. John’s
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: St. John’s by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: St. John’s (-6.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rutgers +7.5 vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Oregon Ducks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Oregon by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Temple +1.5 vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Temple Owls
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Florida Atlantic by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida Atlantic (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Iowa +11.5 vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Maryland by 10.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Maryland (-11.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah State +5.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Ohio State -1.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -7.5 vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Bradley +6.5 vs. Drake
- Matchup: Bradley Braves at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 16
- Computer Projection: Drake by 6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Drake (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: