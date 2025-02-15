Hawks vs. Thunder Tickets Available – Friday, Feb. 28
Published 5:24 am Saturday, February 15, 2025
On Friday, February 28, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) face the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-10) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSOK.
Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSOK
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Thunder 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Thunder
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|117.8
|119.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|104.9
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game for the Hawks.
- Clint Capela is responsible for 9.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
- Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He connects on 2.9 shots from deep per game.
- Dyson Daniels grabs three steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.
Thunder’s Top Players
- The Thunder go-to guy, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leads active Thunder players in both scoring (32.5 points per game) and assists (6.1 assists per game).
- Isaiah Hartenstein has per-game averages of 11.1 points, 3.9 assists and 11.9 rebounds this season.
- Isaiah Joe averages 2.4 made threes per game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander is a strong defender with 1.9 steals and one block per game.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/12
|Knicks
|L 149-148
|Away
|+8.5
|2/20
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
Thunder Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/13
|Timberwolves
|L 116-101
|Away
|-9.5
|2/21
|Jazz
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|2/24
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/2
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|3/3
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/5
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/7
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/9
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
