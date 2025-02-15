How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

Published 1:13 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

SEC teams will be in action in eight games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 3 Florida Gators

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - February 15

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – February 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 13

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Auburn Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup