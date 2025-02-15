How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 15 Published 1:13 am Saturday, February 15, 2025

SEC teams will be in action in eight games on Saturday in college basketball action. That includes the Auburn Tigers squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

LSU Tigers at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 3 Florida Gators

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: