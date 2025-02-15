How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Published 8:19 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

The UConn Huskies versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of seven games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that has an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 7 UConn Huskies at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Florida Gators

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers

