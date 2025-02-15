How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16 Published 8:19 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

The UConn Huskies versus the South Carolina Gamecocks is one of seven games on the Sunday college basketball schedule that has an SEC team on the court.

Today’s SEC Games

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 UConn Huskies at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Florida Gators

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Tigers

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

