How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream – February 15
Published 1:12 am Saturday, February 15, 2025
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7, 5-6 SEC) aim to halt a four-game road losing streak at the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Commodores allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Commodores are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 47th.
- The Volunteers average 74.3 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 72.2 the Commodores allow.
- When Tennessee puts up more than 72.2 points, it is 14-2.
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (36.7%).
- Vanderbilt is 17-6 when it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 98th.
- The Commodores’ 80.6 points per game are 20.7 more points than the 59.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Vanderbilt is 13-0 when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Tennessee has performed better in home games this season, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 65 per game when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Volunteers are giving up 6.7 fewer points per game (58.1) than in road games (64.8).
- At home, Tennessee is averaging 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.8) than when playing on the road (7). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to in away games (31.6%).
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison
- Vanderbilt averages 84.1 points per game at home, and 75.8 on the road.
- In 2024-25 the Commodores are conceding 14.9 fewer points per game at home (67.9) than on the road (82.8).
- Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (8.2 per game) than at home (8.6), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (32.2%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|W 85-81
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|W 70-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|L 75-64
|Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
|Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|–
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2025
|@ Florida
|L 86-75
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|2/8/2025
|Texas
|W 86-78
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/11/2025
|Auburn
|L 80-68
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/15/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/19/2025
|@ Kentucky
|Rupp Arena
|2/22/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
|Memorial Gymnasium
