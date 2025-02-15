How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Published 8:14 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will take the court across four games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Creighton Bluejays squaring off against the St. John’s Red Storm at Madison Square Garden.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Memphis Tigers at Wichita State Shockers

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 24 Creighton Bluejays at No. 9 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 25 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

