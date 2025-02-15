How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16 Published 9:18 pm Saturday, February 15, 2025

There are 11 games featuring a ranked team on Sunday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 19 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 UConn Huskies at No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Florida State Seminoles at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 NC State Wolfpack at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 LSU Tigers at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs at Arizona Wildcats

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 USC Trojans at Washington Huskies

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

