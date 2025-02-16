Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, February 17
Published 11:22 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025
The Monday college basketball slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, among them the Alabama State Hornets taking on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Mississippi Valley State +18.5 vs. Alabama State
- Matchup: Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: Alabama State by 12.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama State (-18.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: UT Rio Grande Valley -3.5 vs. Incarnate Word
- Matchup: Incarnate Word Cardinals at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: UT Rio Grande Valley by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UT Rio Grande Valley (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: East Texas A&M +3.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at East Texas A&M Lions
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: SFA by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SFA (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Maryland-Eastern Shore +12.5 vs. Howard
- Matchup: Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Howard Bison
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: Howard by 10.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Howard (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Duke -14.5 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: Duke by 15.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Bucknell -5.5 vs. Lehigh
- Matchup: Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Bucknell Bison
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: Bucknell by 6.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bucknell (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Carolina Central -6.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Morgan State Bears at North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: North Carolina Central by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Carolina Central (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern -6.5 vs. Texas Southern
- Matchup: Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: Southern by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Florida A&M -1.5 vs. Alcorn State
- Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: Florida A&M by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida A&M (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Bethune-Cookman -1.5 vs. Jackson State
- Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 17
- Computer Projection: Bethune-Cookman by 2.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bethune-Cookman (-1.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
