How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17 Published 9:22 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025

There are five games featuring a ranked team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Duke Blue Devils versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

Michigan Wolverines at No. 17 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

