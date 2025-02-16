How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

Published 9:22 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are five games featuring a ranked team on the Monday college basketball schedule, including the Duke Blue Devils versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 14 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 18 West Virginia Mountaineers

Michigan Wolverines at No. 17 Maryland Terrapins

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Duke Blue Devils at No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide

