Tennessee vs. Alabama Basketball Tickets – Saturday, March 1 Published 4:06 am Sunday, February 16, 2025

The Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC) meet a fellow SEC squad, the Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5 SEC), on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Alabama 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Alabama 74.6 Points For 90.3 60.5 Points Against 79.1 45.5% Field Goal % 48.0% 37.1% Opponent Field Goal % 41.3% 34.1% Three Point % 33.9% 28.2% Opponent Three Point % 29.8%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 17.5 points per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. paces Tennessee with 7.8 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler leads the squad with 7.5 assists per matchup.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from long distance. He knocks down 3.3 shots from deep per game.

Tennessee’s steals leader is Zeigler, who averages 2.0 per game. Felix Okpara leads the team averaging 1.8 blocks a contest.

Alabama’s Top Players

Mark Sears takes the top spot on the Crimson Tide scoring and assist lists, putting up 17.8 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Grant Nelson’s 8.3 rebounds per game paces Alabama’s rebounding effort. He also adds 12.6 points per game.

Sears makes more threes per game than any other member of the Crimson Tide, averaging 2.3 treys per game.

Alabama’s Labaron Philon has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.1 per game and Nelson is first in blocks with 1.3 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Alabama Schedule

