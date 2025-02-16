Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, February 17 Published 11:17 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025

Two games on the Monday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 76, Virginia 60

Duke 76, Virginia 60 Projected Favorite: Duke by 15.7 points

Duke by 15.7 points Pick ATS: Duke (-14.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Baylor Bears vs. No. 13 Arizona Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 76, Arizona 75

Baylor 76, Arizona 75 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 0.7 points

Baylor by 0.7 points Pick ATS: Arizona (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

