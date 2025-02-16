Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, February 17
Published 11:17 pm Sunday, February 16, 2025
Two games on the Monday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 76, Virginia 60
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 15.7 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (-14.5)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on the Virginia-Duke spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baylor Bears vs. No. 13 Arizona Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 76, Arizona 75
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 0.7 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona (+1.5)
Bet on the Baylor-Arizona spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.