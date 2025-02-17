Gladys Whiteaker, 91

Published 3:04 pm Monday, February 17, 2025

Gladys Whiteaker, age 91, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born on December 12, 1933, and passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Gladys was a long-time member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In her spare time Gladys was an excellent quilt maker, but her favorite pastime was playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also an amazing cook and was always happy to make food for her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Whiteaker, parents Singleton and Lydia Rowland, and siblings Bill Rowland, Hubert Rowland, George Rowland, Lawrence Rowland, Bessie Lock, Mary Fultz, Martha Rowland, Hazel Earls.

Gladys is survived by her children Roy Dell (Karen) Whiteaker, Jeff Whiteaker, and Jennifer (Johnny) Collett. Grandchildren Christian (Chesnie Caldwell) Whiteaker, Chesnee (Chris) Callihan, Tanner Collett, Joanna (Nate) Lauby, and Rachel Collett. Great grandchildren Annelise, Franklin, and Elias. Sister-in-law Betty Rowland. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday February 18, 2025, from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday February 19, 2025, at 11 AM in the Bethel Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks for the excellent care given by the staff at Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Officiating: Rev. Eddie Overholt and Johnny Collett

Pallbearers: Christian Whiteaker, Tanner Collett, Chris Callihan, Gage Callebs, Johnny Collett, and Chris Fultz

Honorary Pallbearers: Rick Rowland and Donald Ray