How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

Published 4:19 am Monday, February 17, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 17

SEC squads are on Monday’s college basketball schedule in one game, the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Alabama Crimson Tide

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 17

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 17

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 16

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 16

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup