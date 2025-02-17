River flood warnings extended to Wednesday evening Published 11:03 am Monday, February 17, 2025

1 of 4

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Parts of Claiborne County reported as much as seven inches of rain last week, including up to three inches on Saturday alone. Flash flooding was reported in several areas of the county on Saturday, then on Sunday river flood warnings were issued for both the Clinch and Powell rivers. Those warnings have now been extended to Wednesday.

The Clinch above Tazewell was expected to crest at 20 feet Monday morning then fall below the 12-foot flood stage by Wednesday morning. At 13.0 feet, the road within a quarter mile of the gage begins to flood. At 16.0 feet, Extensive flooding of pasture land around Grissom Island occurs.

The Powell near Arthur was expected to crest at 26.5 feet Monday morning then fall below the 17 foot flood stage by Wednesday afternoon. At 20.0 feet, water covers roads along both banks of the river. At 25.0 feet, the parking lot of the restaurant along the river upstream

from the gage floods. Photos of the flooding in both areas were shared by the Claiborne County Office of Emergency Management.

(Photos courtesy Richard Bailey, Gina Tye, and Director David Breeding)