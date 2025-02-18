Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, February 18
Published 3:22 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025
The Tuesday college basketball slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, among them the Seton Hall Pirates squaring off against the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Marquette -17.5 vs. Seton Hall
- Matchup: Seton Hall Pirates at Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: Marquette by 21.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette (-17.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Texas A&M +2.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: Texas A&M by 1.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: Villanova +7.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at UConn Huskies
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: UConn by 4.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Kent State -6.5 vs. Bowling Green
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kent State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: TCU +8.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 5.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tennessee State +3.5 vs. UT Martin
- Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers at UT Martin Skyhawks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: UT Martin by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UT Martin (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: LSU -2.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at LSU Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: LSU by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU (-2.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: Illinois +4.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: North Alabama -16.5 vs. West Georgia
- Matchup: West Georgia Wolves at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: North Alabama by 19.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Alabama (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State -18.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Date: February 18
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 21.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-18.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
