Grizzlies vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, March 3

Published 5:22 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the Memphis Grizzlies (36-18) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Grizzlies vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Hawks
123.3 Points Avg. 116.7
115.8 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1
48.6% Field Goal % 46.3%
37.5% Three Point % 34.8%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. contributes with 23 points per game while adding 2.2 assists and six rebounds.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds a game this season.
  • Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Jackson averages 1.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.7 points per game and 11.5 assists per game to go with 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • Clint Capela has per-game averages of 9.4 points, 1.2 assists and nine rebounds this season.
  • Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive effort gets a boost from Dyson Daniels (three steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/21 Magic Away
2/23 Cavaliers Away
2/25 Suns Home
2/28 Knicks Home
3/1 Spurs Home
3/3 Hawks Home
3/5 Thunder Home
3/7 Mavericks Away
3/9 Pelicans Away
3/10 Suns Home
3/12 Jazz Home

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home

