How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18

Published 4:18 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Michigan State Spartans is one of nine games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in play.

The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Michigan State Spartans is one of nine games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in play.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 14 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TCU Horned Frogs

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at BYU Cougars

No. 5 Houston Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

