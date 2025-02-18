How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18
Published 4:18 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025
The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Michigan State Spartans is one of nine games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in play.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 14 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seton Hall Pirates at No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at BYU Cougars
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Houston Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: