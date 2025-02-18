How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, February 18 Published 4:18 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The Purdue Boilermakers versus the Michigan State Spartans is one of nine games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team in play.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 2 Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 14 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Colorado Buffaloes at No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seton Hall Pirates at No. 16 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at BYU Cougars

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Houston Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

