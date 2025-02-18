Lady Panthers top Claiborne 40-34 Published 10:25 am Tuesday, February 18, 2025

1 of 3

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers celebrated Senior Night with a 40-34 win over Claiborne Friday evening.

It was a special night for senior forward Hayden Beeler. She not only led the Lady Panthers with 24 points in the game, along the way she reached the 1,000 career point milestone. The game was stopped for a moment as coach Bethany Evans presented Beeler with a special game ball to commemorate the achievement.

Senior Callie Hoskins finished with nine points for Cumberland Gap while Kelly Hatfield added three and Audrey Turpin and Jenna Middleton two points each.

Email newsletter signup

Emily Buchanan scored 10 points to lead the lady Bulldogs. Rhea Ware added seven, Jacey Ferguson six, Channing Buis five, Avalynn Cook three, Emma Ferguson two and Tayliegh Stansberry one.

Buchanan scored six of her points in the opening period with a three-point play and a 3-pointer. Buis also hit a 3 and Claiborne led 11-10 after one.

Beeler scored five points in each of the first two periods. Hoskins scored three in the second and Hatfield added a basket as the Lady Panthers led 20-16 at the half.

Beeler scored seven in the third quarter and Hoskins hit a 3-pointer. Ware scored all seven of her points in the third, including a 3 that brought Claiborne within 31-28 heading into the final period.

Jacey Ferguson scored four points in the fourth for the Lady Bulldogs and Emma Ferguson added two, but Beeler scored seven and Middleton two as Cumberland Gap held on for the 40-34 win.