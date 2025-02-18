Magic vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 20 Published 8:16 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Orlando Magic (27-29) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at State Farm Arena, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The Hawks are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 113 – Magic 110

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-3.2)

Hawks (-3.2) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 222.7

The Hawks (27-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 2.7% more often than the Magic (26-30-0) this season.

Orlando covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 53.1% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (62.9%).

Orlando’s games have gone over the total 39.3% of the time this season (22 out of 56), less often than Atlanta’s games have (32 out of 55).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Magic are 21-11, while the Hawks are 17-19 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Magic with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Performance Insights

Although the Magic are scoring just 104 points per game (worst in NBA), their defense has been playing really well, as they rank second-best in the league by surrendering 105.4 points per game.

Orlando hasn’t been allowing many rebounds this season, ranking second-best in the NBA (41.4 rebounds allowed per game), but it ranks fourth-worst in the league with only 41.6 rebounds per contest.

When it comes to assists, the Magic are putting up only 23.1 assists per contest (third-worst in league).

Orlando ranks fourth-best in the NBA by forcing 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 18th in the league by committing 13.7 turnovers per contest.

The Magic have been coming up short when it comes to threes this year, ranking worst in the NBA in threes made per game (11.1) and worst in three-point percentage (30.6%).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are eighth in the league in points scored (116.7 per game) and fifth-worst in points allowed (119.1).

Atlanta collects 45 rebounds per game and concede 44.7 boards, ranking 10th and 20th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 29.4 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the NBA.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.1 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.9).

The Hawks are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (13 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: