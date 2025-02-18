NBA Best Bets: Magic vs. Hawks Picks for February 20 Published 10:33 pm Tuesday, February 18, 2025

The Orlando Magic (27-29) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The Magic are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hoping to gain an edge on Thursday’s game? Check out the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSFL

Magic vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Orlando’s record against the spread is 26-30-0.

Atlanta is 27-28-0 against the spread this year.

The Magic have an ATS record of 17-15 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks are 22-13 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Over (221.5)





The Magic and their opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points in 15 of 56 games this season.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 221.5 points in 40 of 55 games this season.

Orlando’s games this season have had an average of 213.4 points, 8.1 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 234.9, 13.4 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Magic score the 27th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the seventh-most.

This outing features the NBA’s 27th-ranked (Hawks) and sixth-ranked (Magic) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (+100)

This season, the Magic have won 21 out of the 32 games, or 65.6%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have won in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Orlando has won 20 of its 29 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won 15 of 33 games when listed as at least +100 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Magic.

