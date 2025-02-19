2026 College National Football Championship Odds, Favorites, Betting Insights
Published 2:40 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
There are a slew of contenders vying for this season’s College Football National Championship, with Ohio State (+500) and Texas (+550) leading the pack as the early favorites. If you’re wanting to put money on the winner, we list the top teams and odds below.
Top 2026 College Football Championship Odds
|Team
|Odds to Win
|Ohio State
|+500
|Texas
|+550
|Georgia
|+650
|Oregon
|+750
|Penn State
|+900
|Notre Dame
|+1400
|Alabama
|+1500
|LSU
|+2000
|Tennessee
|+2000
|Clemson
|+2000
|Michigan
|+2200
|Ole Miss
|+2500
