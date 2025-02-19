Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, February 20
Published 11:22 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025
In college basketball play on Thursday, the Long Beach State Beach versus the UC Riverside Highlanders is among the 10 games that made our list of best bets against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: UC Riverside -10.5 vs. Long Beach State
- Matchup: Long Beach State Beach at UC Riverside Highlanders
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: UC Riverside by 14.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UC Riverside (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southern Utah +7.5 vs. Abilene Christian
- Matchup: Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Abilene Christian Wildcats
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Abilene Christian by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Abilene Christian (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UNC Asheville +2.5 vs. Radford
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Radford Highlanders
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: UNC Asheville by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Radford (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee -4.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Middle Tennessee by 7.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Middle Tennessee (-4.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UMBC +7.5 vs. UMass-Lowell
- Matchup: UMBC Retrievers at UMass-Lowell River Hawks
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: UMass-Lowell by 5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMass-Lowell (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Southeast Missouri State -10.5 vs. Western Illinois
- Matchup: Western Illinois Leathernecks at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Southeast Missouri State by 13 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southeast Missouri State (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Elon +1.5 vs. Towson
- Matchup: Towson Tigers at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Elon by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Towson (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: San Francisco -15.5 vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers at San Francisco Dons
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: San Francisco by 17.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Francisco (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northeastern +1.5 vs. Charleston (SC)
- Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars at Northeastern Huskies
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: Northeastern by 0.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Charleston (SC) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Georgia State +9.5 vs. James Madison
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 20
- Computer Projection: James Madison by 7.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: James Madison (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
