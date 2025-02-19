Buy Tickets for Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on February 22
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Two of the top players to watch when the Colorado Avalanche meet the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena — beginning at 6:00 PM ET — are the Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon and the Predators’ Filip Forsberg.
Avalanche vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, February 22
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-135)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Nathan MacKinnon
|57
|21
|66
|87
|Martin Necas
|57
|20
|45
|65
|Cale Makar
|57
|22
|41
|63
|Artturi Lehkonen
|45
|23
|10
|33
|Casey Mittelstadt
|57
|9
|23
|32
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|54
|21
|32
|53
|Jonathan Marchessault
|54
|17
|28
|45
|Roman Josi
|50
|9
|28
|37
|Ryan O’Reilly
|51
|14
|20
|34
|Steven Stamkos
|54
|17
|15
|32
Avalanche vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Avalanche offense’s 185 total goals (3.2 per game) are ranked fifth in the league this year.
- Colorado is ranked 22nd in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 173 (3.0 per game).
- The Avalanche’s 21.82% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the NHL.
- The Predators have scored 143 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville has conceded 3.3 goals per game, and 179 total, which ranks 23rd among all league teams.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (21.43%) ranks 17th in the league.
