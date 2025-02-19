College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 19
Published 3:44 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball slate in the SEC has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Missouri Tigers. See below for all our predictions against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Kentucky -5.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 8.3 points
- Spread: Kentucky -5.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Alabama +1.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 2.5 points
- Spread: Missouri -1.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Arkansas +16.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 14.9 points
- Spread: Auburn -16.5
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: February 19
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
