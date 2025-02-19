Cumberland Mountain Music Show returning in March Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The acclaimed Cumberland Mountain Music Show will be returning to Cumberland Gap with four shows this year starting on March 22 at the LMU Convention Center.

With the goal of bringing the rich traditions of bluegrass, gospel and classic country music to local audiences, the Cumberland Mountain Music Show has concerts planned for March 22, June 21, September 20 and December 13.

The show’s dynamic cast includes Bryan Turner, Stuart Wyrick, Gary Robinson, Scott Powers and VIc Graves with special guests featured at every performance. Each show offers something unique, with different artists joining the stage to bring fresh energy and exciting collaborations.

“The Cumberland Mountain Music Show isn’t just about great music — it’s about creating moments that bring people together,” said Bryan Turner, who produces and also performs at the show. “Every time we step on that stage, we’re carrying on the legacy of Appalachian music while making new memories with our audience.”

The show offers a one-of-a-kind experience for fans of all ages with its blend of top-tier musicianship, heartfelt storytelling and an intimate venue.

“Whether you grew up on bluegrass and classic country or you’re discovering it for the first time, we want every person who walks through our doors to feel like family,” Turner added. “This show is about celebrating the music and culture that make our region special, and we’re honored to share it with our fans.”

Each show will start at 6 p.m. with the convention center doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door with advance tickets for $8 available on line at www.pinnaclestudiotn.com/cmms. Children 10 under are free.

The Cumberland Mountain Music Show traces its roots back to 2012, when it was first conceived by musical visionaries Steve Gulley and Dale Ann Bradley. With a shared passion for preserving the rich musical heritage of the Appalachian region, they created a show that captured the soulful melodies and toe-tapping rhythms of Tennessee’s Cumberland Mountains.

From its inception, the show became a beloved fixture in the local music scene, drawing audiences from near and far with its authentic performances and heartfelt dedication to tradition. Originally a monthly event, it thrived for several years before taking a hiatus in 2018. The passing of key figures, including Larry Carter (2018) and Steve Gulley (2020), deeply impacted the show’s community, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances and cherished memories.

In December 2023, the Cumberland Mountain Music Show made its triumphant return, now as a quarterly event. This new format allows for greater anticipation and even more thoughtfully crafted performances. Today, the show continues to honor its founders’ vision, blending timeless Appalachian traditions with the energy of modern bluegrass and gospel music.

One of the show’s most important missions is to foster the next generation of Appalachian musicians. By including talented young artists, the show provides a platform for youth to learn, perform, and carry forward the musical traditions of the region.

With a focus on community, tradition, and innovation, the Cumberland Mountain Music Show remains a beacon for music lovers and a bridge between generations, ensuring that the sounds of the mountains will resonate for years to come.

For more information, visit www.pinnaclestudiotn.com/cmms.