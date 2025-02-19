Hawks vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Tuesday, March 4 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) face the Milwaukee Bucks (29-24) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSWI.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info & Tickets

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Bucks 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Bucks 116.7 Points Avg. 114.3 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 46.3% Field Goal % 48% 34.8% Three Point % 38.7%

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young scores 23.7 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists.

Clint Capela is responsible for 9.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.

Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Bucks’ Top Players

Damian Lillard’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 25.8 points per game and 7.5 assists per game to go with 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Bobby Portis has per-game averages of 13.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds this season.

Lillard averages 3.5 made threes per game.

The Bucks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Lillard (1.2 steals per game) and Brook Lopez (1.9 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away – 3/4 Bucks – Home – 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home –

Go see the Hawks or Bucks in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/21 Wizards – Away – 2/23 Heat – Home – 2/25 Rockets – Away – 2/27 Nuggets – Home – 3/1 Mavericks – Away – 3/4 Hawks – Away – 3/5 Mavericks – Home – 3/8 Magic – Home – 3/9 Cavaliers – Home – 3/11 Pacers – Away – 3/13 Lakers – Home –

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: