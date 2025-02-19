Hawks vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Tuesday, March 4

Published 5:24 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

By Data Skrive

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) face the Milwaukee Bucks (29-24) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSWI.

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSWI
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Bucks 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Bucks
116.7 Points Avg. 114.3
119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9
46.3% Field Goal % 48%
34.8% Three Point % 38.7%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young scores 23.7 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists.
  • Clint Capela is responsible for 9.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.
  • Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.

Bucks’ Top Players

  • Damian Lillard’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 25.8 points per game and 7.5 assists per game to go with 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Bobby Portis has per-game averages of 13.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds this season.
  • Lillard averages 3.5 made threes per game.
  • The Bucks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Lillard (1.2 steals per game) and Brook Lopez (1.9 blocks per game).

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away
3/4 Bucks Home
3/6 Pacers Home
3/8 Pacers Home
3/10 76ers Home
3/12 Hornets Home
3/14 Clippers Home

Bucks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/21 Wizards Away
2/23 Heat Home
2/25 Rockets Away
2/27 Nuggets Home
3/1 Mavericks Away
3/4 Hawks Away
3/5 Mavericks Home
3/8 Magic Home
3/9 Cavaliers Home
3/11 Pacers Away
3/13 Lakers Home

