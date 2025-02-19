Hawks vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Tuesday, March 4
Published 5:24 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025
On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) face the Milwaukee Bucks (29-24) at 7:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSWI.
Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Hawks vs. Bucks 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Bucks
|116.7
|Points Avg.
|114.3
|119.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|34.8%
|Three Point %
|38.7%
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young scores 23.7 points per game this season for the Hawks, adding 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists.
- Clint Capela is responsible for 9.4 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
- Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.
- Dyson Daniels records three steals per game. Capela collects one block a game.
Bucks’ Top Players
- Damian Lillard’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 25.8 points per game and 7.5 assists per game to go with 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Bobby Portis has per-game averages of 13.7 points, 2.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds this season.
- Lillard averages 3.5 made threes per game.
- The Bucks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Lillard (1.2 steals per game) and Brook Lopez (1.9 blocks per game).
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/23
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|2/24
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/26
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|2/28
|Thunder
|–
|Home
|–
|3/3
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/6
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/10
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/12
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/14
|Clippers
|–
|Home
|–
Bucks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|2/21
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|2/25
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/27
|Nuggets
|–
|Home
|–
|3/1
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/4
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|3/5
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|3/8
|Magic
|–
|Home
|–
|3/9
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|3/11
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|3/13
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
