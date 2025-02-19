How to Watch the Magic vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20
Published 8:45 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Southeast Division opponents square off when the Orlando Magic (27-29) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at State Farm Arena on February 20, 2025. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- Orlando is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 27th.
- The Magic score 15.1 fewer points per game (104) than the Hawks give up (119.1).
- When Orlando totals more than 119.1 points, it is 6-0.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Magic have allowed to their opponents.
- Atlanta is 17-8 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 11th.
- The Hawks’ 116.7 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 105.4 the Magic allow.
- When it scores more than 105.4 points, Atlanta is 26-19.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Magic have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 105.2 points per game, compared to 102.9 per game on the road.
- Orlando is giving up 102.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (108.2).
- In home games, the Magic are averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (11.6) than in away games (10.5). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to away from home (29.1%).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score 116.9 points per game at home, 0.3 more than away (116.6). On defense they concede 119 per game, 0.2 fewer points than on the road (119.2).
- In 2024-25 Atlanta is allowing 0.2 fewer points per game at home (119) than on the road (119.2).
- This season the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.9 per game) than away (29.8).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Moritz Wagner
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jalen Suggs
|Out
|Quadricep
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Back