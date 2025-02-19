How to Watch the Magic vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 20 Published 8:45 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Orlando Magic (27-29) visit the Atlanta Hawks (26-29) at State Farm Arena on February 20, 2025. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

FDSSE, FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

Orlando is 12-1 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 27th.

The Magic score 15.1 fewer points per game (104) than the Hawks give up (119.1).

When Orlando totals more than 119.1 points, it is 6-0.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Magic have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta is 17-8 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 11th.

The Hawks’ 116.7 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 105.4 the Magic allow.

When it scores more than 105.4 points, Atlanta is 26-19.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Magic have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 105.2 points per game, compared to 102.9 per game on the road.

Orlando is giving up 102.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (108.2).

In home games, the Magic are averaging 1.1 more three-pointers per game (11.6) than in away games (10.5). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to away from home (29.1%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score 116.9 points per game at home, 0.3 more than away (116.6). On defense they concede 119 per game, 0.2 fewer points than on the road (119.2).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is allowing 0.2 fewer points per game at home (119) than on the road (119.2).

This season the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.9 per game) than away (29.8).

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Moritz Wagner Out For Season Knee Jalen Suggs Out Quadricep

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

