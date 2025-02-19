How to Watch the NBA Today, February 19 Published 2:16 am Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Today’s NBA menu has just one game on it — the Charlotte Hornets against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 19

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE

SportsNet LA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

