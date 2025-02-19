How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 20
Published 9:18 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2025
The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the UCLA Bruins is one of 12 games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that has a ranked team in action.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 13 NC State Wolfpack at No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Louisville Cardinals at No. 11 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 6 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 21 Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 3 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
